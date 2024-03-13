Hand tossed crust, secret sauce, fresh ingredients and family fun have made Big Fred's Pizza Garden & Lounge an Omaha destination for over 50 years!
PIZZA
BUILD YOUR OWN
Please note extra toppings may result in an upcharge. For adding additional toppings to each pizza, we recommend Building Your Own
BIG FRED'S COMBINATION
Big Fred's signature pizza includes your choice of Omaha Steaks™ hamburger or traditional ground sausage together with pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers
ORIGINAL WHITE
Our Original White Pizza starts with a rich Alfredo base topped with grilled chicken breast, red onions, and fresh mushrooms
GOODIE ROONIE
Rose's Special Double Crust Goodie Roonie is stuffed with your choice of Omaha Steaks™ hamburger or traditional ground Italian sausage with a dash of onions and loaded with Mozzarella cheese
CINDY'S VEGETARIAN
Cindy's Vegetarian Pizza includes generous portions of freshly diced red onions, green peppers, black olives and mushrooms
PHIL'S SPECIAL
We mix fresh house-made Sicilian-style peppers into the tomato sauce to create a robust base. We add grilled chicken breast, red onions, and fresh mushrooms to create a flavorful and unique pizza
KICK-OFFS
"From scratch" appetizers made by hand using family recipes
SOUPS & SALADS
House-Made Soups & Hand-Tossed Salads
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Served with a side
MAIN COURSES
Main courses served with a Signature House Salad and side
KIDS
Available for kids 12 and under. All kids menu meals are served with a beverage and choice of veggies, fruit, applesauce or fries
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Soft Beverages
BAR
Cocktails
Beer
- Bucket of Beer$16.00
- Bud Light$3.99
- Budweiser$3.99
- Busch Light$3.99
- Miller Light$3.99
- Miller High Life$3.99
- Coors Light$3.99
- Corona$4.99
- Michelob Ultra$4.99
- Modelo$4.99
- High Noon Pineapple$7.99
- Peroni$4.99
- Sam Adams$5.99
- Amber Bock$4.99
- Boulevard Wheat$5.99
- Glacial Till Cider$6.50
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.99
- White Claw Raspberry$5.99
- Truly$4.99
Wine
Wine by the bottle or the glass
Big Fred's Pizza Garden & Lounge Location and Hours
(402) 333-4414
Open now • Closes at 8PM